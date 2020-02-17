|
|
Robert Christopher (Chris) Shepherd died of pneumonia on January 22, 2020, at the age of 60 at his home in Ashland, Ohio.
Chris was born on December 1, 1959 in Ashland, Ohio. He graduated from Mapleton High School in Ashland County. He worked for many years at RL Transportation in Norwalk, Ohio. He was known for his wit and humor. He also attended the Ashland Church of Christ as a child.
Chris is survived by his mother Almas (Mo) Shepherd of New London; his brother Stephen Shepherd of New London; his sister Angela Brown of Norwalk. His greatest accomplishments are his children and grandchildren. His children include Tiffany Sherill of Norwalk, Matt Shepherd of Ashland, and Michael Shepherd of Mansfield. His grandchildren are Adriana, Victoria, and Cali of Ashland. He also has a granddaughter in California.
He was preceded in death by his father Clell Shepherd and loving partners Lois and Cory.
A memorial service is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday, February 21 at the New London Alliance Church. Pastor Linroe Meade will be officiating. A dinner will be provided following the service in the fellowship hall for family and friends. In lieu of flower donations may be given to the family for funeral expenses.
Published in New London Record from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020