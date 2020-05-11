Robert (Bob) E. O'Dell, 73, of New London, died peacefully at home on Thursday, May 7,2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on June 2, 1946 in Norwalk, Ohio. He was the son of Robert and Betty (Miller) O'Dell.
Bob graduated in 1964 from Norwalk High School. He served in the US Army as a mechanic on armored vehicles during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a mechanic at the Sohio Station in New London and parts manager for both Midway Parts in Norwalk and Roth Manufacturing, New London over the years. Bob was a lifetime member of the Norwalk VFW.
Bob loved cars and anything to do with cars. He was an avid Corvette lover and a member of Lakeshore Corvette Club. He found joy in listening to music, especially the Beach Boys, and being outdoors. He spent many hours watching birds. His true love was spending time with this family, especially his grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his wife Sue O'Dell; children Bob (Tricia) O'Dell of Milan, Ohio, Chris (Tina) O'Dell of Findlay, Ohio, and Kim (Steve Johnson) O'Dell of Willard, Ohio; grandchildren Logan Harris, Chase, Dylan and Gavin O'Dell, Cade, Kennedy and Ryleigh O'Dell; great granddaughter Parker Wilson; and brother Scott O'Dell. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers William "Bill" O'Dell, Jeff O'Dell, and sister Cheryl (Paul) Breitigan.
Due to COVID19 restrictions, private family services were held. Eastman Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or Stein Hospice for those who wish.
Eastman Funeral Home
419-929-3781
Published in New London Record from May 11 to May 12, 2020.