Robert H. Boyd
1950 - 2020
Robert H. Boyd, 70, of Hermantown, MN. and formerly of Attica, passed away Sunday May 31, 2020, at his home after sudden illness.
He was born May 1, 1950 in Bellevue, to Roger B. and Adytha M. (Henderson) Boyd.
Bob is survived by two sisters, Elizabeth (Dennis) Hanlon and Rebecca (Thomas) Lutz of Attica, one brother, William L. Boyd of Willard, six nieces and nephews, Lyndsey (Jeff) Stacklin, Julie Boyd, Matthew (Bobbie) Herr, Ryan Herr, Kris(Nicole) Hanlon, and Tom Lutz, 15 great-nieces and nephews, and one great-great-niece. He was preceded in death by his parents in 2002.
Bob was a former member of the Willard Christian Alliance Church, a 1969 graduate of Attica High School, a US Navy veteran. He attended Ohio State University, Bob Jones University, and he was a 2004 graduate from Valencia Community in Orlando, Florida, and he also was a Ham radio operator. He loved watching trains. He also was an avid Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, and Ohio State fan. He was a very social person.
  He was a retired electronic engineer, and computer technician, at the Martin Marietta Corporation in Orlando, Florida.
Services will be held Monday June 8, 2020, at 2:00 pm. at the Lindsey-Shook Funeral Home, 3085 S. SR. 19 Bloomville, with Rev. Ron Spyker officiating. Burial will follow at the Attica-Venice Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday June 8, 2020, from 12:30 pm – 2:00pm. at the Lindsey-Shook Funeral Home in Bloomville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Seneca East Public Library, Attica Food Pantry, or to the Attica United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com.

Published in Willard Times Junction on Jun. 11, 2020.
June 8, 2020
I know your pains and sorrows, be assured that God will comfort you all in this time of grief. Phillipians 4: 6-7, 13.

Regards,
Claire Denise Augustine
June 8, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
June 8, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
