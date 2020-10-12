Robert Lewis "Bob" Smith, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Willard. He was born on March 12, 1928, in North Fairfield, OH to the late Vernie J. and Helen (Rath) Smith. He was a lifelong resident of the Delphi area.
Robert is survived by his children, Randall (Loretta) Smith of Monroeville, OH and Daryl Scott Smith of Plymouth, OH; brother, Gordon Smith of Plymouth, OH; 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Virginia Edna (Newmeyer) Smith; son, Michael Allen Smith; daughter, Jenny L. Tuttle and brother, George Smith.
Robert was proud to be a member of the New London High School class of 1947, and enjoyed attending alumni meetings. He joined the United States National Guard in 1946 and was a truck driver. Bob worked for Pioneer Rubber Co. in Willard and Certainteed in Milan until his retirement. Robert loved sports, the Cleveland Browns, old cars and gardening. He and his wife, Virginia enjoyed driving their King midget and Lafayette cars in parades. He was a longtime member of the former Delphi Methodist Church.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Edwards Grove Cemetery in Greenwich, OH beginning at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Brian Oglesbee officiating. During the ceremony for Robert, his son Michael, who passed in April, will also be memorialized and laid to rest. All current COVID-19 guidelines will be practiced at the cemetery for the protection of all who attend. Memorial contributions if desired may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 9501 US Hwy 250 N Ste 2, Milan, OH 44846 or donor's choice. Condolences to the family may be expressed by visiting www.walkereastmanheydingerfh.com