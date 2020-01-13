|
Robert W. McKenna, age 89, of Shelby, died late Saturday evening, January 11, 2020 at Primrose Retirement Community of Mansfield where he resided.
Bob was born November 12, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late William P. and Eleanor (Yahner) McKenna. He was a graduate of St. Vincent Preparatory School in Latrobe, PA prior to joining the United States Army. Bob served his country during the Korean War as part of military intelligence while stationed in Germany. He spent the majority of his career in the retail industry, working for W.T. Grant Co., managed McKenna's Shoes in Connellsville, PA, and had a short stint with the railroad prior to returning to W.T. Grant Co. A position with Fisher's Big Wheel moved he and his family to Shelby in 1977. After its closing, Bob worked for Hicks and Martin in Shelby and MTD Shelby Operations from where he retired.
Bob was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Shelby where he was a long-time cantor and member of the choir. He had also been a eucharistic minister taking communion to shut-ins. Bob was a social man who enjoyed being with people. He always had a joke, loved to travel, was quite handy, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Bob was a past board member of Richland Newhope Industries and was a member of the Korean War Veteran Association, Shelby Knights of Columbus, and Shelby American Legion.
Bob is survived by his wife, Virginia Mae (Kimmel) McKenna, whom he wed on November 10, 2007. Also surviving are 4 daughters: Roberta (Bob) Hobbs of Pittsburgh, PA, Colleen (Howard) Garis of Las Vegas, NV, Kenna McKenna (Greg Kessler) of Grove City, OH, and Megan (Mike) Brawley of Elyria, OH; a daughter-in-law: Mary Carolyn McKenna of Hendersonville, TN; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law: Carolyn Barton of Mansfield and Marge (Vince) Orgovan of Silver Spring, MD; and other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his first wife: Evelyn (Medwith) McKenna; his second wife: Clara M. (Barton) McKenna; a son: Patrick McKenna; and siblings: William McKenna, Jr., Patricia Ague, and Anna Rita Zeller.
Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where a rosary will be recited at 6:45 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:30 am at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 29 West Street, Shelby celebrated by Fr. Nicholas Weibl. Military honors will be conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail with burial following at the church cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Richland Newhope Industries.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020