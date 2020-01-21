|
|
Robert "Bob" W. Phelps, age 75, former Shelby resident died on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Clewiston, Florida.
Born on December 24, 1944 in Shelby to Floyd and Nora (Mynhier) Phelps, he was a Tiro resident in his early years and spent the majority of his life in Shelby before moving to Mansfield. A Shelby High School graduate, he was employed with Tappan Co., and for many years was owner/operator of Pool World in Florida and Ontario Pools in Ontario. He then became an independent insurance agent working until his retirement in 2012.
Bob was an avid poker player and was proud of winning 3rd place in the 2012 Senior World Series of Poker in Las Vegas, but even more than that was his passion for bass fishing. Rain or shine, you could not keep that man off the lake. He won numerous tournaments over the years and earned many friends along the way.
He is survived by his two sons, Nathan (Tammy) Phelps of Mansfield and Benjamin (Carey) Phelps of Deerfield Beach, FL; granddaughter Emely (Dustin) Tate of Galion; two great grandchildren Lacey and Austin Tate; brother Gary (Lynn) Phelps of Coffeyville, KS; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his three brothers Fred, Paul and Danny "Witter" Phelps.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory in Shelby on Thursday January 23, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM. Funeral services will be held 1:30 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Pastor Travis McKenzie will officiate with interment in Oakland Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020