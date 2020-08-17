1/1
Robert S. "Robbie" Carroll
1987 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert "Robbie" S. Carroll, 33, of New London, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 of natural causes following a brief illness. He was born on January 19, 1987 in Norwalk, the son of Robert D. and Lynnette Carroll.
Robbie was a lifelong resident of New London, where he attended New London Schools. Robbie loved having gatherings with his family and friends. He enjoyed watching sports and attending concerts. Robbie will be remembered most for his huge heart and caring nature.
Robbie is survived by his parents, Robert and Lynnette Carroll; sisters, Ilima Woodmancy (Larry Kelsey) and Amanda (Michael) Gum; nephews and nieces, Billy, Ilissa, Kaitlyn and Joseph. Robbie was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert Carroll and Cecilia Case; maternal grandparents, Nathan and Virginia Myers. If desired memorial donations may be made in his honor to the donor's favorite charity. A private service will be held and interment will take place at Grove Street Cemetery. You may share your condolences with the family at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in New London Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
