Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sponseller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Sponseller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Sponseller Obituary
Robert Donald Sponseller, 92, died on Friday December 13, 2019, after a brief illness. He lived on the family farm all his life.

Born on November 21, 1927, in Shelby to Moody and Clara (Wentz) Sponseller, he was a 1945 graduate of Plymouth High School. Robert received his Bachelors degree from the College of Wooster and was employed at the Shelby Steel Tube where he retired as a Mechanical Designer.

Robert's interests ranged from aircraft to genealogy. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association and was also a member of the Ohio Farm Bureau. Robert was proud to have been a part of the Pennsylvania Geological Survey.

He is survived by three children, Nathan Sponseller of Crawford CO, Daniel Sponseller of Columbus, OH, and Laura DeLeon of Columbus, OH; and two grandchildren Micah Cooper- Sponseller and Jillian Sponseller.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Carl and Glen Sponseller; one sister, Dorothy Frank, and a granddaughter Melissa Sponseller.

Graveside Services will be held at 9:30 AM Thursday December 19, 2019 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth.

If you wish to make a donation in his memory, he was a supporter of PBS.

Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -