|
|
Robert Donald Sponseller, 92, died on Friday December 13, 2019, after a brief illness. He lived on the family farm all his life.
Born on November 21, 1927, in Shelby to Moody and Clara (Wentz) Sponseller, he was a 1945 graduate of Plymouth High School. Robert received his Bachelors degree from the College of Wooster and was employed at the Shelby Steel Tube where he retired as a Mechanical Designer.
Robert's interests ranged from aircraft to genealogy. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association and was also a member of the Ohio Farm Bureau. Robert was proud to have been a part of the Pennsylvania Geological Survey.
He is survived by three children, Nathan Sponseller of Crawford CO, Daniel Sponseller of Columbus, OH, and Laura DeLeon of Columbus, OH; and two grandchildren Micah Cooper- Sponseller and Jillian Sponseller.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Carl and Glen Sponseller; one sister, Dorothy Frank, and a granddaughter Melissa Sponseller.
Graveside Services will be held at 9:30 AM Thursday December 19, 2019 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth.
If you wish to make a donation in his memory, he was a supporter of PBS.
Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019