Robert W. McDowell, Jr., 75, of Sandusky, passed away late Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020, at his home.
Born on April 17, 1945, in Sandusky, OH the son of Robert William and Betty Jane (Kautz) McDowell, Sr.. Bob was a 1963 graduate of Sandusky High School. He later was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965 and during his service in Vietnam he was a recipient of a Bronze Star Medal with Valor Device.
After being honorably discharged he went to work for the Perkins Township Police Department for a couple of years, then moved on to the Eric County Sheriff's Department where he rose through the ranks to Major and was the handler for the department's first police K-9. After leaving the Erie County Sheriff's Department he went into private investigation for a few years until he became the Chief Investigator at the Huron County Prosecutor's Office, as well as, he joined the Huron County Sheriff's Department on a part-time basis. As owner and operator of M & M Boarding Kennel with his wife Rosemary, Bob had a true passion for police K-9's and placed hundreds of dogs with departments all over the country, but mainly in northern Ohio over the past 30+ years. He was also a man that donated his time freely to numerous community organizations, especially the Erie County Fair Board for almost 30 years, of which he was the President for the majority of the time. He was a good man who was always there to help anyone who was in need.
He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the V.F.W. # 2529, the AMVETS Post # 17, the Huron County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge # 191, the Firelands Military Vehicle Group, the Erie County Agricultural Society and has served on the Perkins Township Park Board.
Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rosemary A. (Polta) McDowell, whom he married on October 19, 1968; a daughter, JanMarie (McDowell) Miller of Castalia; a son, William "Rob" (Becky) McDowell of Naperville, IL ; his grandchildren, Abbygail, Olivia, Braxton, Ethan, Hailey, Madeline and Penelope; a brother, David (Deb) McDowell of Sandusky; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Janice E. (McDowell) Logar.
Due to the health concerns with the COVID-19 a DRIVE-BY visitation will be held from 10 am until 2 pm at the M & M Boarding Kennel, 5705 Campbell Street, Sandusky. A funeral procession will then go out to Calvary Cemetery, Sandusky, OH for graveside services. Deacon Phil Dinovo officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army.
The family suggest that memorial contributions be made in his memory to ones local Police Department K-9 Unit Fund.
Arrangements are entrusted to the David F. Koch Funeral and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky.
Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with Bob's family at davidfkoch.com.