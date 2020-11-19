Ronald L. Kissel, 82, of Greenwich, died November 14, 2020 at the Willows of Willard. Ron was born May 31, 1938 in Greenwich, Ohio, son of the late Elmer and Gertha (Carnahan) Kissel. He was a lifelong Greenwich resident and a 1956 graduate of Greenwich High School. Ron served for 3 years in the U.S. Army. He was proud to have been a part of the National Honor Guard having provided military honors for veterans funeral services in the southern United States. Ron worked for his special friend Bud Schaffer of Schaffer Motor Sales in Willard for 40 years.
Ron is survived by his loving wife Susan (Whetstone) Kissel, whom he married October 18, 1980; his sister, Betty (Tim) Putt of Greenwich; his brother, Jerry Kissel of Adel, Georgia; several nieces and nephews; his sisters and brothers in law, Shirley (Bill) Gates, Jan Lindsey, Carolyn Carsey, Richard (Rebecca) Whetstone, Jennie Kissel; special longtime friends, Delbert & Beth Hass of New Washington and neighbors, Mark & Martha Leimbach and children. He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father in law, Roger and Arlene Whetstone, and brother in law, Jerry Carsey.
A Private graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Edwards Grove Cemetery, Greenwich with Pastor Rick Branham officiating. Military rites will be observed. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and all attending are required to wear masks. Memorials may be given to the Salvation Army – Greenwich Service Unit, 4130 Edwards Rd., Greenwich, Ohio 44837. Eastman Funeral Home, Greenwich assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.