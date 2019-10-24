Home

Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Ronald Maurice Monson


1947 - 2019
Ronald Maurice Monson Obituary
Ronald Maurice Monson, 72, of Willard, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Stein Hospice in Sandusky, Ohio, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born on October 6, 1947, in Bellingham, Washington, to Maurice and Dorothy Monson. He grew up near Appleton, Wisconsin.
Ron worked for Pepperidge Farm for many years. He loved the mountains out west and enjoyed watching football, especially the Packers.
Ron is survived by daughters, Catherine (Brandon) Burton, UT, and Alexandra (Adam) Maughan, UT, 3 grandsons; 3 granddaughters; brothers, Jerry Monson, WI, Don (Mona) Westfahl, WI, and sister, Dawn (Bob) Anderson, WI. He is also survived by Lori's sons, Cory (Karly) Garcia and Justin (Amanda) Garcia. OH.
Ron is preceded in death by his significant other, Lori; his parents; and a sister, Pam Schaal.
The family would like to thank Stein Hospice for their loving care.
It was his wish that no funeral services be held.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Oct. 24, 2019
