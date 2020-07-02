1/1
Ronald S Danhoff Sr.
1940 - 2020
Ronald "Ron" Samuel Danhoff, Sr., age 80, resident of New Haven, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Commons of Providence in Sandusky. He was born on February 16, 1940 in Willard, Ohio, to the late Sam and Grace (Lepard) Danhoff.
A 1958 Willard High School graduate, he was a 46 year dedicated RR Donnelley & Sons employee. He was a member of the New Haven United Methodist Church and a member of the Car Coddlers. Ron had many interests, a few of them being, taking rides on the motorcycle and in the Corvette, building and woodworking, and gardening. He was known as the family handyman that could fix anything. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his family, especially the grandkids.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia J. (Wallrabenstein) Danhoff, whom he married on February 17, 1961; three children, Chuck (Nancy) Danhoff of Willard, Jean (Rick) Chase of Celeryville, Ronnie (Michelle) Danhoff of New Haven; siblings, Jerald (Shirley) Danhoff of Attica, Richard (Jo) Danhoff of McClellanville, South Carolina; grandchildren, Dustin (Gen) Danhoff, Brad Chase, Corey (Tabitha) Danhoff, Amy (Joel) Ashley, Mckenzie Danhoff, and Emily Danhoff; great grandchildren, Kaden, Lilly, and Jameson Danhoff; sister-in-law, Frances Wallrabenstein of Monroeville; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Bradley Alan Danhoff; and siblings, Robert Danhoff, Phyllis Heck and Janice Wallace and step-father, Leland Smith.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ron's funeral services will be private.  Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice in Sandusky or to the Alzheimer's Association.  Online condolences may be made to his family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com

Published in Willard Times Junction on Jul. 2, 2020.
June 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
