|
|
Roy M. Smith, 79, of Willard, went to his Eternal Home and Savior, on January 4, 2020. Born on December 2, 1940 in West Virginia, he was the son of the late Roy and Razola (nee Angus) Smith. Roy graduated from Parkersburg High School and has lived in the North Fairfield, Norwalk, and Willard area for the past 60 years.
Roy worked as a commercial printer for much of his life. He was a printer with the Norwalk Reflector and the Shelby Daily Globe. In 1967 he became the owner and publisher of the Greenwich Enterprise Review and the Shoppers Helper.
Roy was a talented woodworker and cabinet maker. He held a private pilots license and was instrument rated. Roy also enjoyed building and racing go-carts. Roy was an active member of the Norwalk First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Helen L. (nee Hodges) Smith; daughter Karla (Jim) Souslin, of New London, and son Ronald Edward Smith, of West Virginia; grandsons Ronald Edward Smith II, and Shane Ward; and 2 great grandsons; a sister, Vicki Boston; and numerous half brothers and sisters. Roy was preceded in death by his children Allena Smith and Dallas Smith.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, at 2 p.m. at Edwards Grove Cemetery, Greenwich. Pastor Tara Henderson of the Norwalk First Baptist Church will officiate. Donations in Roy's memory may be directed to the First Baptist Church, 67 E. Main Street, Norwalk, 44857. Expressions of sympathy may be directed online at www.walkereastmanheydingerfh.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Jan. 9, 2020