On March 3, 2020, just 19 days short of her 82nd birthday, Ruth Ann Kathlene Wayne left her family and friends to be with the Lord. She will be remembered for her loving soul, her talented and kind hands and her beautiful smile.
Ruth Ann loved to paint, garden, bake and most of all spend time with her family. She had a beautiful singing voice as a school girl and was the center of many musicals. She served God in the ways she cared for others including her husband Sanford of 41 years until his passing, helping her daughters sort through trials of raising their children and being there for all who needed her. Her warm smile, soft skin and sweet voice will be missed by many, especially her grandchildren with whom she was especially close to.
She leaves behind two daughters, Christine Bragg (Jamie) and E'Amanda Miller (Brandon), Sister Mary Stachelski (Dennis) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Frances Brezinski, Isabelle Wycoff, husband Sanford Wayne, daughter Heather Allen (John), grandson Zachary McCullough.
A small family celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Her family asks that if you have fond memory of her that you plant a flower at your home to keep her memory alive. Eastman Funeral Home, New London assisted the family and online condolences may be shared at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Ruth Ann loved to paint, garden, bake and most of all spend time with her family. She had a beautiful singing voice as a school girl and was the center of many musicals. She served God in the ways she cared for others including her husband Sanford of 41 years until his passing, helping her daughters sort through trials of raising their children and being there for all who needed her. Her warm smile, soft skin and sweet voice will be missed by many, especially her grandchildren with whom she was especially close to.
She leaves behind two daughters, Christine Bragg (Jamie) and E'Amanda Miller (Brandon), Sister Mary Stachelski (Dennis) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Frances Brezinski, Isabelle Wycoff, husband Sanford Wayne, daughter Heather Allen (John), grandson Zachary McCullough.
A small family celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Her family asks that if you have fond memory of her that you plant a flower at your home to keep her memory alive. Eastman Funeral Home, New London assisted the family and online condolences may be shared at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New London Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.