Ruth C. (Shira) Crenshaw, age 89, of Shelby, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her home.
Ruth was born March 4, 1931 in Ankeytown, Ohio to the late Ray C. and Agnes (Penhorwood) Shira, Sr. She was a 1949 graduate of Shelby High School. Ruth worked for Tech Form Industries for 24 years, retiring in 1990.
A very religious person, Ruth was a member at Trinity United Methodist Church where she was very active. She loved to watch and feed the birds and squirrels on the back porch and enjoyed taking care of the flowers in her garden. Ruth always looked forward to getting together with her classmates once a month for lunch.
Survivors include her children: William "Bill" (Dianna) Crenshaw of Mt. Gilead, David Crenshaw of Shelby, Ann Porter of Shelby, and Joni Crenshaw of Shelby; 4 granddaughters: Angela (Jammy) Borders, Georgina Crenshaw, Kelly (Terry) Tsai, and Carie (Steve Stone) Crenshaw; 2 step-grandchildren: Brent Bonney and Kendra Mahon; 8 great grandchildren; 3 step-great grandchildren; 2 step-great-great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years: William "Whitey" Crenshaw; son-in-law: Richard Porter; daughter-in-law: Carol Crenshaw; step-granddaughter: Andi Stine; and her brother: Ray Shira, Jr.
The family would like to thank Ruth's caregivers, Kathy Burrows, Carrie Staton, and Pamela Martin for their continuous love and support. A special thanks to Dave, Bill, Dianna, and Joni for all the help given to Ann as she cared for Ruth. Thank you to the Hospice of North Central Ohio team and Dr. Chawla for your endless hours of care for Ruth, as well as the Infusion Center Staff.
Private funeral services will be held at Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, with Reverend Dr. Edna Stahl officiating. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. A public visitation will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or Hospice of North Central Ohio and mailed to the funeral home.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020