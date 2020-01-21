|
Ruth V. Lewis, age 99, of Bellville passed away Tuesday morning, January 21, 2020 in Country Meadow Care Center.
She was born October 24, 1920 in Bellville, to Ray and Gladdis (Clever) Fry and worked as an LPN at several area nursing facilities.
Selfless and giving, she raised her blended family of nine children. Not afraid of hard work, she even helped her husband with the garbage truck route when he wasn't able.
A life-long area resident, Ruth loved flower gardening, canning and no one could out cook Ruth!
Surviving are her children Richard Hall, and Dwight Hall both of Shelby, Waldo Hall of Bellville, and Ilene Metzger of Bellville, Arnold (Nancy) Fry of Bellville, Doug (Laura) Lewis of Shelby, John (Nancy) Lewis of Shelby, and Patty Dunson of Mansfield; grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands Marvin Hall and Glenn Lewis, a son Gary Hall, siblings Dwight, Carl, Lester, and Virgil Fry, Goldie Lape, Wilma Pifer, and Norma Titus; in-laws Barbara Hall, Jack Metzger.
Friends may call Friday, January 24, 2020 from 1 – 3 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral service will follow at 3 pm. Burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Snyder Funeral Home.
Please visit:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020