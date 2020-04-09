|
|
Ruth P. Young, 80, of New London passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at The Laurels of New London. She was born in Florence Township, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late George and Florence (Gibb) Clark. New London has been her home for the past 42 years.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Christine (George) Nickoli of Norwalk, OH, grandchildren; Brittany, Angela, Michael, Tyler, Amber and Megan; 8 great-grandchildren, brothers; Robert Clark of Wakeman, OH and Al Hanselman of Michigan. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Young, sons; Kenneth and Gary Botos, brothers; Charles, Gerald and Edmond Clark.
Ruth's many hobbies included sewing, puzzles, riding her bike and reading. In addition to raising her children, Ruth worked at the Salvation Army.
A private graveside service was held on Saturday, April 11, 2020. at the Ashland County Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made in Ruth's honor to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 29, New London, OH 44851 or The Laurels of New London, 204 West Main Street, New London, OH 44851. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Eastman Funeral Home
419-929-3781
Published in New London Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020