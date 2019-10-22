|
Ruth Vivian (nee Remmy) Baker, 83, of Plymouth died October 21, 2019 at the Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Willard. She was born September 22, 1936, the daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Garrett) Remmy.
Ruth lived most of her life in the Plymouth area and attended Plymouth and Shelby schools. She was employed at Midwest Industries, Willard; Norstat in Plymouth and Norwalk. Ruth enjoyed her word search and time spent with family. She never knew a stranger.
Ruth is survived by her children, Wayne Lee Baker, Shiloh, Daniel Ray (Renee) Baker, Greenwich, Dianna Lynn (Steven) Post, Eagle River, AK and Wendy Baker Kopecky, Fayetteville, GA, 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and sister, Betty (Jack) Carney, Willard. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Frank Baker; son, David Alan Baker and brother, Robert Remmy.
Friends and family will be received on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. and Friday, October 25, from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service at Eastman Funeral Home 49 W. Main St. Greenwich, OH. Burial will follow at the Greenwich Greenlawn Cemetery. Online
condolences may be shared with the family at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Oct. 22 to Oct. 28, 2019