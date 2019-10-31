|
|
Our beautiful angel, Sandra (Sandy) Gay Gibson, 70, of Plymouth, passed on Friday October 25, 2019, at home with her loving family by her side. She was born to Berlin and Marie (Slone) Martin, in Salisbury Branch, Kentucky, on February 10, 1949.
Sandy could light a room up with her infectious laugh and beautiful smile. She is known to many as "the best cook ever." She is known to us as the most loving mom and wife to have graced this world. Sandy retired after 38 years from RR Donnelley, Willard, in 2006. Since 2008, Sandy has been a member of Shiloh United Baptist Church.
Sandy truly loved each one of her family members. She married the love of her life, Harles Gibson, on May 21, 1966. They have been blessed with over 53 years of marriage. Sandy is survived by her husband and two children: Rick (Amy) Gibson, Springville AL and Kimberly (Jeff) Barnett, Shelby OH. "Maw-Maw" had four grandchildren: Jonathan Gibson, Justin Gibson, and Jordan Gibson all of Springville AL; and one granddaughter, Peyton Barnett of Shelby OH.
She is also survived by her loving sisters and brothers: Harold Martin, Knoxville TN, William J (Guenda) Martin, Dema KY, Larry Martin, Shiloh OH, Madison (Sharon) Martin of Dema KY, Karen (Jim) Jones, Hindman KY, and Jewell (Kenneth) Blair, Hindman KY. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Nella Martin, Plymouth OH and Sharon Martin, Salisbury Branch KY.
A special acknowledgement for best friend, Priscilla Hall and our Heartland medical team, Jen Dutro and Maria Willman. We were also blessed with wonderful care at Mercy Willard Hospital. The nurses and staff are top notch- with special thank you to Chemotherapy nurses, Rhonda and Cris.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Beverly Martin, Geraldine Martin, and Berleen (Jack) Bowser. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Earnest Martin, Eddie Von Martin, and Ronnie Martin.
Cancer is a terrible disease that has claimed the life of our loving momma. If you or anyone you know is fighting cancer, hug them tight and let them know you love them more than anything. We lost our mother, but God gained an Angel.
Family and friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in Plymouth, OH on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Secor Funeral Home in Plymouth, with Delmar Bailey and Danny Hamilton officiating. Burial will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Shiloh. The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to Heartland Hospice Care, 907 West State Street, Suite A, Fremont, Ohio 43420. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Willard Times Junction on Oct. 31, 2019