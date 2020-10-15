Sandra L. Turner, age 77, of Willard, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Willard on October 16, 1942 to the late Paul and Edna (Montgomery) Hamons. Sandra attended the Freewill Baptist Church in Willard and enjoyed shopping, going to the lake and most of all, spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Trenton Turner of Willard; daughter, Tammie Turner of Willard; granddaughter, Erica (Alex "Tiny") Weinbroer of Willard; three great grandchildren, Kaden, Nicholas and Emma Weinbroer; a sister, Lois Moore; five brothers, Robert Hamons, George Hamons, Paul Hamons Jr., Daryl Hamons and Jeff Hamons and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Milford T. Turner on August 22, 2014 and two brothers, Dean Hamons and Melvin Hamons.
Calling hours will be at Secor Funeral Home in Willard, OH on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM where her funeral service will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Ron Parsons and Rev. Greg Griffith officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Willard, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice in Sandusky, OH. Online condolences may be made to Sandra's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.