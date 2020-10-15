1/
Sandra L (Hamons) Turner
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra L. Turner, age 77, of Willard, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with cancer.  She was born in Willard on October 16, 1942 to the late Paul and Edna (Montgomery) Hamons.  Sandra attended the Freewill Baptist Church in Willard and enjoyed shopping, going to the lake and most of all, spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Trenton Turner of Willard; daughter, Tammie Turner of Willard; granddaughter, Erica (Alex "Tiny") Weinbroer of Willard; three great grandchildren, Kaden, Nicholas and Emma Weinbroer; a sister, Lois Moore; five brothers, Robert Hamons, George Hamons, Paul Hamons Jr., Daryl Hamons and Jeff Hamons and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Milford T. Turner on August 22, 2014 and two brothers, Dean Hamons and Melvin Hamons.
Calling hours will be at Secor Funeral Home in Willard, OH on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM where her funeral service will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Ron Parsons and Rev. Greg Griffith officiating.  Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Willard, OH.  Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice in Sandusky, OH. Online condolences may be made to Sandra's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Secor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Secor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Secor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved