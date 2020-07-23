Sara J. Beebe, 51, of North Fairfield, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Akron Hospital.
Sara was born November 23, 1968, in Galion, to Rodney Daniel Schwam who survives in Galion and Rebecca (Quail) Schwam. She married Paul L. Easter in Willard on April 24, 2004 and he survives in North Fairfield.
Survivors include her children, Meghan A. Beebe, Kezia J. Easter, Ryan D. Easter all of North Fairfield, two sisters, Rachel Hall of Galion and Katie Messmer of Marion.
She was preceded in death by her mother and her first husband, Mickey Beebe.
Sara worked at the Senior Enrichment Center in Norwalk. She enjoyed her horses and was a member of the Ohio Paint Club. She enjoyed traveling to her children's sporting events. Sara was a 1987 Colonel Crawford High School graduate.
There will be a memorial service held for Sara at 6:00 p.m., on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Lindsey-Shook Funeral Home in Bloomville. Visitation will also be held on Friday, from 4:00 p.m., until the time of the service at the funeral home. There will be no burial held at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
. On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com.