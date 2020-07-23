1/1
Sara J. Beebe
1968 - 2020
Sara J. Beebe, 51, of North Fairfield, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Akron Hospital.
Sara was born November 23, 1968, in Galion, to Rodney Daniel Schwam who survives in Galion and Rebecca (Quail) Schwam. She married Paul L. Easter in Willard on April 24, 2004 and he survives in North Fairfield.
Survivors include her children, Meghan A. Beebe, Kezia J. Easter, Ryan D. Easter all of North Fairfield, two sisters, Rachel Hall of Galion and Katie Messmer of Marion.
She was preceded in death by her mother and her first husband, Mickey Beebe.
Sara worked at the Senior Enrichment Center in Norwalk. She enjoyed her horses and was a member of the Ohio Paint Club. She enjoyed traveling to her children's sporting events. Sara was a 1987 Colonel Crawford High School graduate.
There will be a memorial service held for Sara at 6:00 p.m., on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Lindsey-Shook Funeral Home in Bloomville. Visitation will also be held on Friday, from 4:00 p.m., until the time of the service at the funeral home. There will be no burial held at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com.

Published in Willard Times Junction on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
lindsey-Shook funeral home
JUL
24
Memorial service
06:00 PM
lindsey-Shook funeral home
Funeral services provided by
lindsey-Shook funeral home
3085 OH-19
Bloomville, OH 44818
(419) 983-2111
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Debra Gahris
July 20, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
July 20, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
