Scott W. Bendle, age 62, resident of Shelby died Monday, May 4, 2020 at Ohio Health Marion General Hospital.
Born June 2, 1957 to Glenn F. and Sally (McGill) Bendle he had been a lifelong Shelby resident. A 1976 graduate of Shelby High School and of Pioneer Joint Vocational School, he was employed in maintenance with the Shelby Mutual Insurance Company, Schodorf Plumbing and then North Central State College in Shelby. He was a member of the Shelby Moose Lodge and the American Legion Post #326. Scott enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, reading and working on cars.
He is survived by his wife Cheryl (Armstrong) step children Bryan (Sophia) Smith of Little Rock AFB, AR., Lori (Dean) Thornton of Plymouth, Jason (Sandy) Smith of Mansfield and Ashley Davis of Upper Sandusky; eleven grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; his sister Cathy Ferguson and brother in law Terry Ferguson of Shelby; nephews Heath and Nicholas Hummel of Columbus; aunts Alice Bendle and Pat Faulkner and numerous other relatives.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his uncle Gerald Bendle and aunts Carol Belsterli and Janice Bendle Clark.
A celebration of Scott's life will be held at a later date.
Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family with arrangements.
Flowers and donations can be made to Ashley Davis.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from May 6 to May 7, 2020.