Scott Biddinger


1970 - 2020
Scott Biddinger Obituary
Scott Biddinger, 49, of Scottsboro, AL and formerly of New London, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in the Slovak Republic due to natural causes. Scott was born on July 7, 1970, in Sandusky, Ohio, the son of the late Sheila (Woody) Helton and Gary Biddinger. He was a 1988 graduate of New London High School.
Scott travelled the world as a Quality Inspector for Danieli-Corus, Inc. out of The Netherlands. Scott made his home in Alabama because of his love of fishing and hunting. On December 1, 2012, Scott married Melissa (Hunter) Biddinger and they shared a special love.
In addition to his wife Missy, Scott is survived by his two step sons, Jonathon and Aaron Skinner of Alabama, his sister, Brandy (Jack) Barone of Polk, OH, two nephews; Wade and Gage Barone of Polk, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Eastman Funeral Home, New London assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.


Published in New London Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
