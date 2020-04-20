|
Shane A. Stieber, 39, of Clinton, Ohio, passed away Thursday morning, April 16, 2020 at home surrounded by many of those who loved him. He was born on October 20, 1980 in West Point, New York to David and the late Susan (Sheppard) Stieber. He graduated from New London High School and EHOVE in 1999.
Shane was a truck driver, most recently working for Source One Transportation, where he was also a trainer at one time.
Shane was a wonderful husband, father, brother, son, provider, and all-around good man. He will be forever loved and missed.
Survivors include his loving wife, Crystal (Gunnoe) Stieber; father, David (Dawn) Stieber; children, Nathan and Hannah Stieber; brother, Curtis Stieber; sisters, Calena Pippert and Casey Burkholder and stepbrother, Scott Barler.
In addition to his mother, Susan Stieber, Shane is preceded in death by his cousins, Matt, Jessica and Christopher.
A memorial gathering of some kind is being planned for a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. The family is planning on hosting a large cookout at the family's home in Clinton, Ohio to honor Shane's love of hosting, and cooking for, his family and friends. Friends are encouraged to stay in touch with the family and also periodically check the funeral home website for further details as they become available. Online condolences to the family may be expressed by visiting: www.walkereastmanheydingerfh.com.
Published in New London Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020