Sheri Lynn Walters, age 50, of Millbury passed away unexpectedly at
Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center following an automobile accident on
March 17, 2020. Sheri was born to Karl and Carol Schaaf on October 22,
1969 in Willard, Ohio. She was a 1988 graduate of Willard High School.
Sheri went on to Bowling Green State University earning both her
Bachelor's and Master's in Education. She started her 26-year teaching
career at St. Jerome Catholic School. Currently she taught at
Eisenhower Intermediate School where she was a much beloved 6th grade
teacher. Her heart was generous, not only with her students, but also
as a foster parent to over 50 dogs through the 4 Paws Sake
organization. Her hobbies included scrapbooking and camping with her
family. Sheri was an organ donor.
Sheri is survived by her loving husband, Scott. Her three children
Chance (Seth), Hunter and Scout. Her parents Karl and Carol Schaaf,
siblings Chris (Penny) Schaaf, Shelly (Dennis) Daniel and father and
mother-in-law, Wes and Carole Walters. Numerous nephews, nieces and
cousins. Special friends, Jodi Ovall and Jen Wooten.
Preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Everleigh Rose Rybak,
maternal grandparents Allen and Gert Hay and paternal grandparents
Robert and Ruth Schaaf.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd
in Oregon on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Please do
not feel obligated to visit and use your best judgment about health
and well-being before attending. A private funeral will be held on
Wednesday at 11 a.m. and will be available by invitation for personal
attendance and live streamed via ""Sheri's Memorial Webpage"" on
Facebook.
More information will follow about a service for her students that is
being planned for a later date.
Memorial contributions in Sheri's memory can be made to the Walters
family or to 4 Paws Sake, 13244 Neowash Grand Rapids, Ohio 43522.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Apr. 6, 2020