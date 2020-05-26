Shirley Ann (Roeder) Thomas, 75, of New London, passed from this life to the next on May 19, 2020, a day before her, and her late husband Robert's wedding anniversary, at Fisher Titus Medical Center in Norwalk. She was born on November 7, 1944 in New London to the late Norbert and Mary (Pheifer) Roeder and was a 1963 New London High School graduate.
Shirley embodied everything that a Godly woman, mother, and grandmother could be. Her laugh was contagious, her faith was evident, and her love for, and pride in her family were unmatched. Shirley cherished her grandchildren, and always put her family first.
In addition to raising her large family, Shirley loved her work because of the customers and people. She worked for the former C.E. Ward Co., was a teacher's aide at the school, and had worked part time at The News Center before later buying it and running it for many years. She was most recently employed with Wal-Mart for 14 years.
Survivors include her children, Jeff (Tonia Caprara) Thomas, Joe (Sarah) Thomas, Billy Thomas, Jill (Eric) Mitchell, Jay (Cheryl) Thomas, Robert Ray ll "Toby" (Sheri) Thomas and Cindy Hay; siblings, Martha Ackerman, Thomas (Nancy) Roeder, John Roeder, Joyce Dillinger, Marilyn (Mike) Marshall, Becky (Robert) Gainock, Randy Roeder, Mary Jo Roeder and Mark (Linda) Roeder; grandchildren, Nolan, Raeann, Gracie, Jackson, Henry, Brady, Isaac, Lili, Shannon, Mandy (Daren), Seth (Kacia), Sylvia, Lee (Dave), Rachel, Sammy (Laurie), Danielle (Andre), Kimi (Sean) and Robert R. Thomas III "Trent" (Kelly); great grandchildren, Ashley, Amie (Hunter), Cortland, Kara, Emily, Lauren, Bryce, Peyton, Jordan, Autumn, Ashley, Eli, Josiah, Jaiden, Presley, Roran, Valen, Quinn, Killian, Sully, Emilie, Cassidie and Tobyn. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ray Thomas; son, Rich; siblings, Joseph, Robert, Jerry and Bernadette; daughter in-law, Janet Thomas; brothers in-law, Bob Ackerman, Jim Dillinger, Chuckie Thomas, Barney Thomas and Jay D. Thomas; sisters in-law, Sharon Roeder, Tessie Desman, Dorothy Shibley, Joey Crumrine and Mary Belle Sanders.
A drive thru visitation and opportunity to safely show public support for the family during the current COVID-19 environment will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 10:30 am until 1:30 pm, at the Hileman Building in the New London Park, 2 Blake Street, New London. Visitors are encouraged to enter using the Blake Street (Prospect Rd) entrance, remain in their vehicles, drive up and greet the family (which will be stationed in front of the Hileman Building), and exit using the Grove Street exit. A private family mass will be held. In keeping with Toledo Diocese, and all Ohio Diocese guidelines, at this time, all public masses are supposed to be capped at 50% of building capacity. To accommodate those unable to attend the private mass, it will be uploaded and made available to stream publicly later on the funeral home's website. A public gathering and celebration of Shirley's life will offer a second opportunity for people to visit with the family. The gathering is planned Tuesday afternoon at the family's home after the private burial takes place in Grove Street Cemetery.
Out of respect and consideration of all present, visitors to both the public drive-thru visitation, and privately held family services, are encouraged to follow all social distancing and mass gathering advisories. Online condolences as well as public streaming (once uploaded and available) of the services can be made and viewed by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions, if desired may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 18 Park Ave., New London, OH 44851.
Shirley embodied everything that a Godly woman, mother, and grandmother could be. Her laugh was contagious, her faith was evident, and her love for, and pride in her family were unmatched. Shirley cherished her grandchildren, and always put her family first.
In addition to raising her large family, Shirley loved her work because of the customers and people. She worked for the former C.E. Ward Co., was a teacher's aide at the school, and had worked part time at The News Center before later buying it and running it for many years. She was most recently employed with Wal-Mart for 14 years.
Survivors include her children, Jeff (Tonia Caprara) Thomas, Joe (Sarah) Thomas, Billy Thomas, Jill (Eric) Mitchell, Jay (Cheryl) Thomas, Robert Ray ll "Toby" (Sheri) Thomas and Cindy Hay; siblings, Martha Ackerman, Thomas (Nancy) Roeder, John Roeder, Joyce Dillinger, Marilyn (Mike) Marshall, Becky (Robert) Gainock, Randy Roeder, Mary Jo Roeder and Mark (Linda) Roeder; grandchildren, Nolan, Raeann, Gracie, Jackson, Henry, Brady, Isaac, Lili, Shannon, Mandy (Daren), Seth (Kacia), Sylvia, Lee (Dave), Rachel, Sammy (Laurie), Danielle (Andre), Kimi (Sean) and Robert R. Thomas III "Trent" (Kelly); great grandchildren, Ashley, Amie (Hunter), Cortland, Kara, Emily, Lauren, Bryce, Peyton, Jordan, Autumn, Ashley, Eli, Josiah, Jaiden, Presley, Roran, Valen, Quinn, Killian, Sully, Emilie, Cassidie and Tobyn. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ray Thomas; son, Rich; siblings, Joseph, Robert, Jerry and Bernadette; daughter in-law, Janet Thomas; brothers in-law, Bob Ackerman, Jim Dillinger, Chuckie Thomas, Barney Thomas and Jay D. Thomas; sisters in-law, Sharon Roeder, Tessie Desman, Dorothy Shibley, Joey Crumrine and Mary Belle Sanders.
A drive thru visitation and opportunity to safely show public support for the family during the current COVID-19 environment will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 10:30 am until 1:30 pm, at the Hileman Building in the New London Park, 2 Blake Street, New London. Visitors are encouraged to enter using the Blake Street (Prospect Rd) entrance, remain in their vehicles, drive up and greet the family (which will be stationed in front of the Hileman Building), and exit using the Grove Street exit. A private family mass will be held. In keeping with Toledo Diocese, and all Ohio Diocese guidelines, at this time, all public masses are supposed to be capped at 50% of building capacity. To accommodate those unable to attend the private mass, it will be uploaded and made available to stream publicly later on the funeral home's website. A public gathering and celebration of Shirley's life will offer a second opportunity for people to visit with the family. The gathering is planned Tuesday afternoon at the family's home after the private burial takes place in Grove Street Cemetery.
Out of respect and consideration of all present, visitors to both the public drive-thru visitation, and privately held family services, are encouraged to follow all social distancing and mass gathering advisories. Online condolences as well as public streaming (once uploaded and available) of the services can be made and viewed by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions, if desired may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 18 Park Ave., New London, OH 44851.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New London Record from May 26 to May 27, 2020.