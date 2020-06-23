Stella Leffel

Stella M. Leffel, age 95, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby.
Born May 22, l925 in Greencastle, Indiana to James and Lilly ( Kendall) Dulin, she had been a Shelby resident since 1950. Stella was a former employee of Miller Products and MTD Industries in Willard. She was a member of the Hillside Church of God and V.F.W. Post #291 Ladies Auxiliary. Stella was an accomplished quilt maker and a talented seamstress who had made custom clothing for many Shelby residents.
Survivors include one son Burl R. Ingle of Shelby, one step-son Gary W. (Ronell) Seals, of Palm Harbour, Florida; one step daughter Brenda (Rick) Pipper, Burnt Oaks, Texas, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Lester Seals in 2001 and second husband Bill Leffel; five brothers Willie, Cecil, Roscoe, Albert and Robert Dulin and three sisters Lucy Dulin, Florence Patton and Bessie Switzer and daughter-in-law Donna Ingle .
Private graveside services will be held on Friday June 25, 2020 in Oakland Cemetery with Reverend Glenn Phillips officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Crestwood Care Center Activities Department, 225 W. Main St. Shelby, Ohio. Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolence may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.