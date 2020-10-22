1/1
Thelma (Bolen) Thompson
1942 - 2020
Thelma Thompson, 78, of Willard, Ohio passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Willows at Willard. She was born on September 30, 1942 in Knott County, Kentucky to the late Amos and Susan (Handshoe) Bolen.
Thelma worked as a Nurse's Aide for Hillside Acres and was also employed with Midwest Industries for a short while. Known for being a wonderful cook, she also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Thelma is survived by her children, Charlotte Slone of Huron and Rick (Denise) Sexton of New Haven; four grandchildren, Jason Sexton, Matt (Lindsay) Slone, Brandy (Dustin) Hamons and Ricky J. Sexton; numerous great grandchildren; two brothers, Amos "Buddy" (Elaine) Bolen Jr. of Willard and Jimmie Bolen of Arizona; one sister, Kathy Robinson of Plymouth; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Alton Sexton; second husband, Verlon Thompson; granddaughter, Stacey Sexton; two brothers, Refard and Donnie Bolen; and two sisters, Geraldine Bolen and Bonnie Bolen.
Family and friends may visit at the Living Truth Community Church, 631 S Main St., Willard, Ohio 44890 on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Pastor David Montgomery will be officiating the service. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com .

Published in Willard Times Junction on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Living Truth Community Church
OCT
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Living Truth Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
