Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
his home
Mr Thomas Eugene Albright Obituary
Thomas Eugene Albright, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home.  He was born on September 23, 1949 in Willard, Ohio to the late Donald and Esther (Manlet) Albright.  Thomas retired from Norwalk Furniture after 36 years of service.  He enjoyed cars and racing, especially John Force, and he was an avid golfer.
He is survived by his son, Thomas Eugene (Audrey) Albright, II, of Dayton, OH; daughter, Jeanette (Todd) Schaub of Willard, OH; 7 grandchildren, Liam Albright, Logan (Kayla) Schaub, Alysse (Logan) McCune, Chayce Schaub, Grant Schaub, Blake Schaub and Carter Schaub; 2 great grandchildren, Gracie and Damon; 2 sisters, Jeanne (Dave) Carmean of Willard and Susette (Jim) Ditz of Port Clinton; brother, Steve (Nancy) Albright of Attica and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Bill Albright.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Thomas at his house on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m..  Online condolences may be made to his family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Shelby Daily Globe on Oct. 4, 2019
