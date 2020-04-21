|
Timothy W. Adkins, age 58, resident of Plymouth died Monday April 20, 2020 in OhioHealth Shelby Hospital. Born in Toledo to Terry and Judy (Castle) Adkins he had been a Shiloh-Shelby resident for many years living in Plymouth since 2006. He was a 1980 graduate of Plymouth High School and was formerly employed with Dunlop Tire in Shelby and Shiloh Corporation in Mansfield.
Timothy was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved mowing the grass, following NASCAR especially Dale Earnhardt and spending time with his canine fur-babies. He enjoyed the art of trading items including guns and in the last few years his passion was building and trading model cars. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family and loving wife, Sheena.
He is survived by his wife Sheena (Hall) Adkins, whom he married May 24, 1980; his children Joshua (Dana) Adkins, Jason (Monica) Adkins and
Bobbie Adkins, all of Shelby and Joseph Adkins of Plymouth; eleven grandchildren Michael, Morgan, Lane, Lucas, Megan, Leah, Jillian, Reese, Riley, Melanie and Marshal Adkins; his father Terry Adkins of Shelby; his siblings Tammy (Tony) Hainline, Todd (Brittainey) Adkins and Brian Adkins all of Shelby; his mother-in-law Rella Hall; brothers and sisters-in-law, Doug (Mickey) Hall, Dale (Glenna) Hall, Mark (Angie) Hall, Duke Hall, Sherrie Hall, Lisa Montgomery and Samantha (Jason) Zehner; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to his grandparents he was preceded in death by his mother Judy Adkins and father-in-law Delmas Hall.
Graveside services will be held 10:30 AM Friday April 24, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh. Pastor Bill Howell will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorial expressions may be made in care of the family. Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory in Shelby is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020