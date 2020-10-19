1/
Timothy Pugh
1956 - 2020
Timothy Pugh, Age 63 passed away on Wednesday,October 7th, 2020. He was born on October 19th, 1956 to the late Edman and Virginia (Roberts) Pugh.
He is survived by 2 sons Tim Pugh Jr.of Willard and Josh Pugh also of Willard, one step son Chris Barnett of Bucyrus, brothers Ron and Mike Pugh, and sister Linda Pugh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Laura, brothers Danny, Thomas (Twin Brother), Kenny and Denny. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by Edwards Funeral Service in Marion, OH.

Published in Willard Times Junction on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Service-Hughes Allen Chapel
318 Mt. Vernon Avenue
Marion, OH 43302
(740) 387-1188
