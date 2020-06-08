Travis Barnett, 40, of Greenwich, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Fisher Titus Medical Center. He was born on December 13, 1979 in Willard, Ohio, the first son of Monroe and Tammy Barnett.
Travis was a 1998 graduate of EHOVE. He is the Co-owner of Northern Ohio Chinchilla Ranch. Travis enjoyed caring for and raising Chinchillas. In his free time you could often times find Travis out on his motorcycle or tending to his garden. Travis especially enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Travis was an active member of the Plymouth American Legion, the New London Eagles and the Numbskulls Motorcycle Club where he will be deeply missed.
Travis is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Logan and Kalie Barnett of Greenwich, his fiancé, Angel Lewis and her children, which he viewed as his own Jared and Katlin Lewis of Greenwich; his parents Monroe and Tammy (Blair) Barnett of Greenwich; siblings, Nathan (Andrea) Barnett, Adam (Natasha) Barnett, Brittany (Oakley) Taylor all of Greenwich; 5 nieces and 5 nephews. Travis was preceded in death by an infant son, Hunter King Charles Barnett.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at The Messiah House of Prayer on Pettit St., Shiloh with Minister Doyle Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Shiloh. Eastman Funeral Home, Greenwich assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Jun. 8, 2020.