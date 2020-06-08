Travis Barnett
1979 - 2020
Travis Barnett, 40, of Greenwich, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Fisher Titus Medical Center.  He was born on December 13, 1979 in Willard, Ohio, the first son of Monroe and Tammy Barnett.
Travis was a 1998 graduate of EHOVE.  He is the Co-owner of Northern Ohio Chinchilla Ranch.  Travis enjoyed caring for and raising Chinchillas.  In his free time you could often times find Travis out on his motorcycle or tending to his garden.  Travis especially enjoyed spending time with friends and family.  Travis  was an active member of the Plymouth American Legion, the New London Eagles and the Numbskulls Motorcycle Club where he will be deeply  missed.
Travis is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Logan and Kalie Barnett of Greenwich, his fiancé, Angel Lewis and her children, which he viewed as his own Jared and Katlin Lewis of Greenwich; his parents Monroe and Tammy (Blair) Barnett of Greenwich; siblings, Nathan (Andrea) Barnett, Adam (Natasha) Barnett, Brittany (Oakley) Taylor all of Greenwich; 5 nieces and 5 nephews.  Travis was preceded in death by an infant son, Hunter King Charles Barnett. 
Visitation will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at The Messiah House of Prayer on Pettit St., Shiloh with Minister Doyle Cook officiating.   Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Shiloh.   Eastman Funeral Home, Greenwich assisted the family with arrangements.  Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com. 

Published in Willard Times Junction on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
The Messiah House of Prayer
JUN
6
Service
11:00 AM
The Messiah House of Prayer
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 5, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
June 5, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
