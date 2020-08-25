Vern William Hurst, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky Ohio. Born on August 29, 1923 in Willard, Ohio to William Darrell and Hazel Mae (Stotts) Hurst.

He was a graduate of Willard High School. While a Freshman at Ohio Wesleyan University, after the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, he left college and enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps. He served his country honorably and nobly during World War II, Korea and Vietnam as a pilot for over twenty-seven years flying eighteen different aircraft and surviving ninety-one combat missions. He retired from the United States Air Force as a Major in 1969.

After retiring from the military he graduated from the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and the Cleveland State University College of Law, Cleveland, Ohio.

He served as a substitute teacher for Willard City Schools for over ten years. He was an avid reader of books and a history buff. He loved Willard High School basketball and was a season ticket holder for many years. He enjoyed playing golf and riding his bicycle.

Vern was a proud member of the Masonic fraternity. He was a member of Golden Rule Lodge No. 562 and a charter member of Goose and Gridiron Lodge No. 1717. He was also a member of Huron Chapter No. 7 Royal Arch Masons of Ohio, Norwalk Council No. 24 Royal and Select Masons of Ohio, Norwalk Commandery No.18 and a charter member of the Valley of the Firelands Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite

He is survived by his wife Gillian; a son Stephen and his wife Elizabeth; a daughter Annabelle Harrison and her husband Graham; grandson Stephen Hurst, Jr. and granddaughters Alexis and Sydney Harrison. Vern was preceded in death by his parents, brother Kenneth, sisters Eunice Gardner and Alene Baratucci and son Timothy.

The family has entrusted Secor Funeral Home in Willard with arrangements. However, due to the pandemic there will not be a public funeral service.

Final resting place will be in the Ohio Veterans Home Cemetery, 3416 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky, OH 44870.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store