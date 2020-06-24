Vernon Uplinger

Vernon Richard Uplinger, 76 of Lawton, Oklahoma (formerly of Shelby and Cambridge, Ohio) passed away peacefully at his home Monday, June 8, 2020. Vernon was born on July 26, 1943 to the late Vernon A. and Jeanetta (Stevens) Uplinger in Ohio. After graduating from Cambridge High School in 1961, he was a member of the National Guard and then became a firefighter in Shelby where he lived for many years. He was married to the late Karen Lee (Kundle) Uplinger and Geraldine (Hawk) Uplinger. Vernon is survived by his children: Marilyn (John) Lark of Mario, Ohio, Vernon R. Uplinger II of Marion, Ohio and Michael (Cathy) Uplinger of Shelby, Ohio. He is also survived by grandchildren Margaret (Nick) Larkin-Downing of Clyde, Ohio, John (Heather) Larkin of Marion, Ohio, Allison, Alexis and Arica Uplinger of Shelby, Ohio, Katies, Grace and Faith Uplinger of Massillon, Ohio. Great Grandson Jackson Larking of Marion, Ohio Vernon is also survived by brothers Acie, Charles (Sonny) and James Uplinger and sisters Ellen Stillion and Juanita Bobo. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Daniel, Garry, Jack, Melvin, David and William Uplinger, and sisters Flora Jane Yost, Lavinia Corimer and Marcella Sue Cummings. A private memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the city of Shelby Fire Department or the Shelby Whippet Band (c/o Shelby High School).

Vern was the head of the Muscular Dystrophy fund raiser for the local area, where he could be found on Labor Day "filling the boot" on the Main Street bridge. He also worked for the Shelby Hardware for many years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store