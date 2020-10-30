Vikki Lynn (Smith) Ensman was born in Shelby, Ohio on September 29, 1949 to Reginald A. Smith and Ella Mae (Bolin) Smith, and went Home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 19, 2020.

Vikki was always gregarious and outgoing, some would say a social butterfly. On occasion, she would frighten her mother by bringing hobos from the nearby railroad tracks home for lunch. She graduated from Shelby High School in 1967 and was a member of the band, science club, Spanish club, and was a member of the homecoming court. She was not only smart, she was beautiful.

She earned her Bachelor's Degree from the University of North Dakota in 1972 and her MS from Cal Poly in 1982. She was an award winning biology and Spanish teacher for most of her career. She was a very talented, self taught artist and was featured on a San Diego TV show and newspaper article for her artwork. She was also quite the animal lover, particularly her many dogs and cats.

She married Tim Ensman, her brother's high school friend, in 2004. Unfortunately, she had a major stoke in 2005 which rendered her left side mostly paralyzed. In 2006 Vikki and Tim moved from Southern California to Fort Collins. In Fort Collins, she continued with her artwork by making beautiful greeting cards for her friends and family. She was very close to her many friends at LifePointe Church, especially the ladies in the Lydia Class. At LifePointe, she also served as a greeter.

She is survived by her husband, Tim Ensman, of Fort Collins; a son, Max Weissman, of Menifee, CA; a brother, Rick Smith, of Ostrander, OH, an aunt and uncle, and many cousins.

No services are planned at this time.



