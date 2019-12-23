|
Virgil K. Babcock, age 56, resident of Greenwich, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Fisher Titus Medical Center in Norwalk, from complications of end stage renal failure and COPD. He was born on December 19, 1962, in Willard, Ohio, the fourth son of Richard E. and Alice (McPherson) Babcock.
Virgil attended New Haven Elementary School, Willard Junior High School, Willard High School, and Pioneer Joint Vocational School, graduating from Willard High School in 1982. In July 1982, Virgil was sworn into the United States Navy, where he served honorably until March 1993.
In May 1993, Virgil went to work in Sandusky at Sandusky Plastics as a Maintenance Electrician, where he worked until its closure in 2005 under Georgia Pacific Dixie Cup Division. He was recruited for a job in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he worked before being recruited by Berry Plastics in Alsip, Illinois.
Virgil had many interests, a few of them being, fishing, boating, target shooting, snowmobile riding, model railroading, listening to various forms of music, and the Mason's. After 25 years in the Mason's, Virgil left the organization due financial and health reasons.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Connie A. Babcock, whom he married on October 7, 1991; parents, Richard E. and Alice A. Babcock; brothers, David W. (Diane) Babcock, Kevin R. (Mary Ellen) Babcock; two nieces; two nephews; and six grand nephews and nieces.
Virgil loved his wife and his family and fought for as long as he could. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Friends and family may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., where the funeral service will be at 5:00 p.m., with Pastor Bob James officiating. Private family burial will take place, at a later date, at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the American Kidney Foundation or the . Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Willard Times Junction on Dec. 23, 2019