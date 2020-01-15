Home

Virginia McKenna Obituary
Virginia Mae "Ginny" Cyphert McKenna, age 94, of Shelby, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Primrose Retirement Community of Mansfield where she resided.

Virginia was born July 28, 1925 in Somerset, PA, the youngest child of four to the late John and Estella (Kuhs) Kimmel. She graduated from Somerset High School and attended Juniata College of Nursing in Huntingdon, PA. Virginia married Thomas Cyphert from Latrobe, PA and together they had four sons who survive: Jeffery (Peggy) Cyphert of Grand Blanc, MI, Dr. Thomas Cyphert of Brecksville, OH, David (Anne) Cyphert of Lithopolis, OH, and Michael (Denny Mentessi) of Shelby, OH. Also surviving are grandchildren: Katie Cyphert, Amy Cyphert, Jason Cyphert, Jennifer (Cyphert) Wampler, Thomas Cyphert, Kevin Cyphert, Christopher Cyphert, Lauren (Cyphert) Do, and John Cyphert; and great grandchildren: Elliana and Quinn Wampler, Brynleigh Cyphert, and Grace Cyphert.

Ginny spent her life working at various doctor's offices and volunteered for many years at varying hospitals. She had moved several times throughout her life as part of her husband Tom's career. They retired in Largo, FL and enjoyed time together there. After her husband Tom's death in 1998, she found love again with Robert W. McKenna from Shelby, OH. Robert had five children with his wife Mary (deceased); Roberta, Patrick (deceased), Colleen, Megan, and Kenna. Ginny and Bob were married November 10, 2007 and he preceded her in death just three days prior on January 11, 2020.

Ginny was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Shelby where she was a member of the choir, The Daughters of Isabella, Altar and Rosary Society, and was a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a member of and the Shelby Garden Club.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Ginny was preceded in death by a brother: George Kimmel and sisters: Lucille Schmidt and Grace Fishell.

Family and friends are welcome on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:30 am at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 29 West Street, Shelby celebrated by Fr. Nicholas Weibl. Burial will be in the Mansfield Cemetery Garden of Heroes section. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
