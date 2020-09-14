Walt L. Nichols, 84, of New Haven, Ohio passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 4, 1935 in Willard, Ohio to the late Alfred and Ada Nichols.
Walt worked at RR Donnelley and Sons for 39 years in the art department. In his spare time he enjoyed collecting arrowheads, rocks and gems as well as carving wood and stones. Other hobbies of Walt's included archery, square dancing, and playing spoons and horseshoes.
Walt will be forever missed by his wife of 58 years, Tina Nichols of New Haven; children, Pam (Jim) Martin of Willard, Ed (Brenda) Adams of Willard, Debbie (Terry) Stephens of Ravenna and Renee Collins (Steve Dapper) of Mansfield; 13 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and nephew, Al Wilson of Clyde.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.