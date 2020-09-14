1/1
Walt L. Nichols
1935 - 2020
Walt L. Nichols, 84, of New Haven, Ohio passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 4, 1935 in Willard, Ohio to the late Alfred and Ada Nichols.
Walt worked at RR Donnelley and Sons for 39 years in the art department. In his spare time he enjoyed collecting arrowheads, rocks and gems as well as carving wood and stones. Other hobbies of Walt's included archery, square dancing, and playing spoons and horseshoes.
Walt will be forever missed by his wife of 58 years, Tina Nichols of New Haven; children, Pam (Jim) Martin of Willard, Ed (Brenda) Adams of Willard, Debbie (Terry) Stephens of Ravenna and Renee Collins (Steve Dapper) of Mansfield; 13 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and nephew, Al Wilson of Clyde.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Willard Times Junction on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 12, 2020
He will be Greatly missed. I wish I could have spent more time with him than what I did. Condolences to Tina and the kids. Sorry to here about the passing of uncle Walt. Love you guys.
Jeff Wilson
Family
September 11, 2020
Tina and family, We are so sorry to hear about the passing of Walt. He truly will be missed By all at ABH music. Take care of each other!
Ron and Etta Anderson
Friend
September 11, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Walt L. Nichols. May the God of comfort, give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
