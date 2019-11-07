|
Wanda Lee Bolen, 85, of Carrothers, passed away on November 2, 2019, peacefully at her home and surrounded by her loving family. Wanda was born on October 29, 1934 in Hueysville, K.Y. to the late Fair and Narsie (Ousley) Hicks. She married Elmer Ray Bolen in Mansfield on May 12, 1954.
Mrs. Bolen worked at Pioneer Balloon Company in Willard for many years. She enjoyed sewing, reading, canning vegetables that she grew in her garden, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Mrs. Bolen is survived by her children: Bernadine Pugh, Bernita Montgomery, Brendal (Richard) Rowlett, Bud Bolen, and Randal (Charlotte) Bolen; her siblings: Bonita (Raymond) Ryman, Mae (Randall) Adams, and Elmer (Beverly) Hicks; her 23 grandchildren, 74 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She will be reunited in Heaven with her parents, her husband; her daughter, Beverly Schlarb; her daughter-in-law; Madelene Bolen; her sisters Darsie Sauders, Dausie Puckett, Bethel Puckett, and Sarah Katherine; her brothers Orville, George, Edward, Dan, John Wesley, Willard James, and Pharrow.
Services were held on November 6, 2019 at the Hanneman Funeral Home of Willard. She was buried alongside her husband in the Maple Grove Cemetery, New Haven. www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Willard Times Junction on Nov. 7, 2019