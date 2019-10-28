|
Warren Wagner, age 85, of Shelby, died Sunday morning, October 27, 2019 at his home.
Warren was born July 15, 1934 in Bellefontaine, Ohio to the late Ira and Jennie (Warren) Wagner. He was a 1952 graduate of Degraff High School and was a veteran of the United States Army. Warren was a well-educated man, earning a bachelor's degree in business from Anderson University, an MBA from Indiana University, and a doctorate from Michigan State. Warren was a Certified Public Accountant and spent the majority of his career as an accounting professor at both Bowling Green State University and Ashland University, from where he retired in 1999.
Warren was an active member of the First Church of God in Shelby. He used his God given talents to assist the church by being the financial coordinator for many years in Shelby and also was the financial coordinator for the Ohio Ministries for the Church of God for 33 years. He enjoyed anything to do with figures and numbers, was the Treasurer for the Shelby Salvation Army, and was on the Park Village Board of Directors. He also enjoyed maps and crossword puzzles.
Warren is survived by his wife of 64 years, Margaret Ann (Trout) Wagner, whom he wed on July 24, 1955; 3 children: Marlene Roberts (Frank Stamper) of Shelby, Mike Wagner of Tokyo, Japan, and Duane (Jeanette) Wagner of Shelby; 5 grandchildren: Wade Roberts, Wendy Dechert, Jenny Nester, Drew Wagner, and Conal Wagner; 5 great grandchildren: Macie Dechert, Austin Nester, Abby Nester, Molly Ramsey, Kaden Roberts, and Nevaeh Roberts; a sister: June Little of TX; 2 nieces: Marjean Standridge and Janet Wagner; and other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Charles Wagner and Bob Wagner; and a sister: Helen Ulmer.
Family and friends are welcome on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:30 am at the First Church of God, 3616 State Route 39, Shelby, Ohio 44875 with Rev. Gary Swogger officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail immediately follow the conclusion of the services at the church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Degraff with Pastor Rita Bullock officiating graveside services at 3 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of God in Shelby or Hospice of North Central Ohio.
To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019