Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
First United Church of Christ,
23 Church Street
Shelby, OH
View Map
Wilbur A. Green


1939 - 2020
Wilbur A. Green Obituary
Wilbur A. Green, 80, of Plymouth, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Willard Mercy Hospital in Willard, Ohio. He was born on December 18, 1939, in Bucyrus, Ohio, to the late Glenn and Fern (Bowser) Green.
Raised by his grandfather, Harry Green, on his farm, Wilbur lived most of his life in the Plymouth and New Washington area. He was a graduate of New Washington High School and had enlisted in the United States National Guard. Wilbur was a hardworking man who just wanted to support his family; he had worked at the Brass for a few years, then to Herald Printing. After retirement, he went to work with Shelby Printing. For the last 10 years, he made furniture with his wife, Susan. Wilbur was a Trustee for the Plymouth Historical Society. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed trap shooting, bowling, which he was an avid bowler, antique cars and car shows.
Wilbur is survived by his wife of 20 years, Susan Green; his first family, Brian Green (Ashley Dallas), and Craig Green; grandsons, Walker and Brantley; his second family, Laura Paulo and Anne (Randy) Dachenhaus; grandchildren, Abigail Melton, Allison Melton, Seth Dachenhaus, and Cooper Ganni; a great grandchild, Daniel; brother-in-law, Kenny (Kathy) Kark; and numerous cousins and other extended family members.
Wilbur was preceded in death by his first wife, Marilyn (Kark) Green; second family daughter, Megan Paulo.
Memorial services will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 10:00 am, at First United Church of Christ, 23 Church Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875, with Pastor James Robinson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the First United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Jan. 27, 2020
