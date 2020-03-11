|
|
William E. Adams age 75, a resident of Shelby, died unexpectedly Monday, March 9, 2020 at Ohio Health Shelby Hospital.
Born March 31, 1944 in Middletown, OH to Roscoe and Anna Lee (Coffey) Adams he had been a resident of Mansfield moving to Shelby in 1971. He was a 1962 graduate of Franklin High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce. He then received his degree in electrical and mechanical engineering from North Central State Technical College. He was employed with the WCLW radio station before working in research and design with AMF, the Autocall Co. in Shelby and then PECO II from which he retired in 1998.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, was very involved with Shelby Masonic Lodge F & A.M. 350 and was a 32 degree Mason. Bill was a Charter member of SCUG, the Shelby Comodore Users Group, Cookbook Club, and the NRA.
Bill adored his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved being outside whether it be going on walks, sitting on the front porch or simply enjoying the weather. He was an avid reader, who was partial to science fiction and newspaper comics. He enjoyed listening to the Casey Casem countdown on the radio, collecting flashlights, pocket knives as well as firearms and reloading his own ammunition. Bill was very handy and was always eager to build and fix things around the house.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gail (McMeeken) Adams, whom he wed December 19, 1971; his children Kerri (William) Burkett and Nathan Adams all of Shelby; grandchildren Sidney Taylor and Garrett Culver Lindner of Shelby; his siblings Mary Jane Adams of TN, Donna Warden of Franklin, OH, Joyce Hollon, of TN, Betty (Tim) Shepard of TN, Linda (Jeff) Nickolas of FL, Judy (Tim) Jeffers of Arcanum, OH, Ed (Bonnie) Adams of TX, Randy Adams of Eaton, OH, David (Stella) Adams of IN, Roxanne (Wes) Coyle of Springboro, OH, Connie (Bud) Hammock of Middletown, OH, and Christi (Berry) of Middletown, OH; best friend Robert Hubert of Shelby; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by infant siblings, James and Patty Adams, his maternal grandparents Charles and Artie Coffey and paternal grandparents Arch and Mary Alice Adams.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4:00- 7:00 PM. A Masonic service will follow at 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10:00 AM Saturday. Pastor JR Harvey will officiate with interment in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church at 18 S. Gamble St. Shelby, OH 44875.
Online condolences can be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020