William R. "Bill" Weiss Sr., age 73, passed away at his home in Willard, Ohio on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born January 8, 1946 in Hutchinson, Kansas to the late Paul Sr. and Estella (Jones) Weiss. He retired from AK Steel in Mansfield, Ohio and was a member of the Willard United Baptist Church in Willard. His hobbies were playing golf and fishing and his favorite hobby was spending time with his grandchildren. He was a US Army Veteran.
He is survived by 2 sons, William Jr. (Carrie) Weiss of Newark, Ohio and Steven Weiss of Willard; 4 grandchildren, Weston, Kaiten, Cole and Leah and one great grandson, Weston Jr.; sister, Shelley (Dwayne) Hershiser of Willard; 2 brothers, John (Mabel) Weiss of Willard and Robert (Mona) Weiss of Florida; brother-in-law, David Polachek; 2 sisters-in-law, Geraldine Weiss and Bernita Weiss; numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra (Smith) Weiss who passed away November 1, 2008; parents, Paul Sr. and Estella Weiss; sister, Nancy Polachek; 2 brothers, Paul Weiss Jr. and Alvin Weiss.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio. The funeral service will be Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Willard United Baptist Church in Willard with Rev. Danny Hamilton and Rev. James Wilson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Willard United Baptist Church or the Willard Athletic Boosters. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Nov. 18, 2019