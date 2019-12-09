|
|
Wyatt Michael Polachek, age 12, of Monroeville, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Akron Children's Hospital due to an anaphylaxis event. He was born on March 27, 2007 in Willard, Ohio to Shane Polachek and Rhonda (Fruth) Bischoff.
Wyatt was in the 7th grade at Seneca East Middle School where he was on the Principal's List for good grades and was active on the basketball, football and baseball teams. He also was a recipient of The Super Six Citizenship Award. Wyatt was a member of 4-H and loved to go camping, four wheeling and spending time in the woods with his family and friends.
In keeping with Wyatt's love to help others, he continues to do so through Lifebanc.
Wyatt is survived by his mother, Rhonda (Matt) Bischoff of Monroeville; father, Shane Polachek (Heather Arangelovich) of Bellevue; brothers, Zander and Gunner Polachek; sister, Charlotte Polachek; step brothers, Luke, Will and Colt Bischoff; grandparents, Jerry and Sharon Polachek of Willard, Mike and Cecilia Fruth of Republic and Bradley and Linda Bischoff; great grandmother, Jane Sharpless of Willard; aunt, Dawn Polachek of Willard; uncles, Adam (Sarah) Fruth of Republic, Todd (Stephanie) Bischoff and Jason (Heather) Bischoff; and numerous cousins, extended family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his great uncle, Lee Sharpless; and great grandparents, Harley Sharpless, Joe and Theresa Polachek, George and Madelyn Fruth, and Gerald and Helen Frisch.
A private visitation for Wyatt's classmates, teachers and 4-H members will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A public visitation for all will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Christian Alliance Church, 1609 S Conwell Ave. in Willard from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wyatt's funeral service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Steve McKnight officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Seneca East Athletic Department, Akron Children's Hospital: PICU or Lifebanc. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Dec. 9, 2019