Wyona M. (Carter) Ernsberger, age 96, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Crestwood Care Center.
Born September 24, 1923 in Owensburg, Indiana to Jesse Hugh & Freeda Mae (Roberts) Ashcraft, she had been a Shelby resident the majority of her life. Wyona was a 1942 graduate of Owensburg High School class of 1942 and then took employment with Crane Naval Ammunition Depot as a "Rosie the Riveter". Later she had worked at the Big Plus Store in Shelby. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and the Shelby Senior Center. Wyona enjoyed working crossword and jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.
She is survived by her son, Ronald "Jake" (Becky) Carter of Howard, OH; step-daughter, Rita (Jerry) Eldridge of Shelby; step-son, Daniel Ernsberger of Shelby; daughter-in-law, Joni Carter (Rex Baker) of Millersburg; 15 grandchildren, Andi (Darrel) Poiner, Chuck Carter, Kristin (Mark) Mays, John (Nicole) Carter, Jodie (Mark) Ohl, Julie (Derrick) Thomas, Casey (Gabriella) Carter, John (Sharon) Eldridge, Jeff (Abby) Eldridge, Jerry (Tina) Eldridge, Donna Eldridge Brooks, Cathy (Jim) Paschuta, Danny (Terra) Ernsberger, Eric (Tonya) Ernsberger and Carol Ernsberger; 23 great grandchildren; one great-great grandson and brother-in-law, Jim Carter of Owensburg, Indiana.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Carter; second husband, Roger Ernsberger; her son, Rick Carter; great granddaughter, Megan Ohl; step-son, Charles Ernsberger of Concord, NC; step-daughter, Carol Enrsberger; step daughter-in-law, Wendy Ernsberger; five sisters, Hazel (Roy) Trueblood, Ann (Bill) Horn, Lucille (Orvel) Wade, Bernice (Wayne) Fines and Mae Carter and five brothers, Quince, Wolford, Wayne, Jesse and Daniel Ashcraft.
Funeral services will be held 11:00AM Saturday November 9, 2019 at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory. Dr. Rev. Edna Stahl will officiate with interment held in Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 9:30 to 11:00AM.
The family would like to thank Crestwood Care Center and Ohio Health Hospice for all the care and comfort they provided for Wyona.
In lieu of flowers, memorial expressions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 335 Glessner Ave., Mansfield, Ohio 44903.
