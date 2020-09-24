1/1
Yvonne Eileen (Rang) Gardner
1936 - 2020
Yvonne Eileen Gardner, age 83, resident of Willard, passed away at Blossom Nursing Home in Willard on Saturday, September 19, 2020.  She was born on December 21, 1936 in Willard, Ohio to the late Virgil and Lucille (Rang) Hershiser and had been a resident of Willard all of her life.  Yvonne was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was a very dedicated LPN at Mercy Willard Hospital.  She enjoyed camping and camp fires and most of all loved spending time and taking care of her grandchildren.
She is survived by three children, Daniel Glenn Gardner (Carol Wright), Nancy Trimner and Lori Anne (Rick) Smith, all of Willard; seven grandchildren, Linda Luna, Zachary (Amanda) Smith, Geoffrey (Ashley) Trimner, Jerrod (Denise) Smith, Amy Gardner, Glenn Gardner, and Garrett Gardner; 12 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; one brother, Karl (Sylvia) Hershiser and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Allen Gardner in 2008; one brother and sister-in-law, Darrell (Linda) Hershiser and a son-in-law, Richard Timner.
A graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Grandson Zachary Smith officiating.  In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Willard Hospital, Trinity Lutheran Church in Willard, or Southern Care Hospice Service in Ontario, OH. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com

Published in Willard Times Junction on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
September 21, 2020
I’m sorry for your loss. Please take comfort in knowing that you can lean on God in this difficult time. Psalms 9:9
L L
September 21, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Yvonne Eileen Gardner. May the God of comfort, give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
(Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
Neighbor
September 21, 2020
Prayers to the Gardner family. May God comfort you.
September 21, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
September 21, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
