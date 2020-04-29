Home

Yvonne Johnson Obituary
Yvonne Johnson, age 80, of Shelby, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her home.
Yvonne was born August 18, 1939 in Barberton, Ohio to the late Russell and Charlotte (Martin) Johnston. She was a 1956 graduate of Morehead High School in Morehead, KY. Yvonne worked for many years at Shelby Mutual Insurance as an administrative assistant. She also worked alongside her family at Johnson Trucking in Shelby.
Yvonne was an excellent golfer and had enjoyed bowling, playing in both a mixed league and a ladies league. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. When her children were young she helped coach their little league teams and also thoroughly enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren.
On February 9, 1957, Yvonne married Levon Johnson and he survives. Also surviving are 4 children: David (Robin) Johnson of Shelby, Mark (Kathy) Johnson of Ontario, Linda (Larry) Martin of Napoleon, and Cindy (Robin) Beale of Calumet, MI; grandchildren: Katie (Tim) Mirth, Emily Johnson (Chad Travers), Kassandra Johnson, Nichole Johnson, Kyle Johnson, Lindsay (Josh) Levingston, Connor Kessler, Matt Perry, Jennifer (Jake) Ragsdale, Jessica Eslinger, and Andrea Eslinger; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings: Jack Johnston of Akron and Janie (Jerry) Strunk of Morehead, KY; and an aunt: Norma Johnston of Akron. In addition to her parents, Yvonne was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter: Zoelle Mirth; and two brothers: Richard and Terry Johnston.
Funeral services for Yvonne will be private with the family. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. Care for Yvonne and her family is being provided by the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Memorial contributions may be made to Shelby Helpline Ministries and left in care of the funeral home.
Appropriate ways to express sympathy may be done by leaving an online condolence at www.PenwellTurner.com or by leaving a comment on Yvonne's obituary on the funeral home's Facebook page, Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
