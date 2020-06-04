RYE - Aaron Charles Russell, ACR, as he liked to call himself, born in 1964, left us on Thursday, May 21, 2020 after a short illness. He was a passionate, brilliant, generous, ambitious, capable, complex pain in the butt with a wonderful sense of humor which he kept to the end. As a child Aaron was as cute and sweet as they come.
Aaron grew up in Andover, Mass., in a rambling house full of kids, pets and love. In 1979 the family moved to Ipswich, Mass., after acquiring what is now known as Russell Orchards. Aaron's teenage and early adulthood years were in Ipswich where, with his gregarious nature and thirst for adventure, he met many of the friends he kept for decades.
Aaron had many interests. At the top of the list were boating, golf and board games. He excelled at all, if you don't take into account the dozen or so boat propellers he went through annually, single-handedly keeping his favorite boat supply company in business and creating lifetime anecdotes for those brave enough to head out on the water with him. He loved travel and took his adventurous spirit with him while traveling with his partner Nancy to interesting and exotic locales in and outside of the US. He also appreciated good food and became a knowledgeable, competent cook who insisted that no meal was complete and civilized unless it included a green vegetable on the plate. He was exceptionally handy, spending time in recent years with Nancy restoring an 18th century farmhouse, among other things. He was acutely in-tune and interested in the lyrics of songs and quotes from movies and literature. Friends and family were regularly bombarded with his latest quote or lyric fascination.
Aaron had a passion and knack for business and started several successful businesses, the most recent selling and installing solar energy for residential homes and businesses.
Aaron leaves behind his partner, Nancy Siopes and her daughters Alysson, Jillian and Joan, many Russells including his daughter Lily, his mother and father, Meredith and Max, a sister, Laura, his three brothers, Matthew, Douglas and Jason, sister-in-laws Miranda, Maureen and Susan, nieces Crystal, Leah, Claire and Cecelia, nephews Alex, David and Hunton, two great-nieces and a great-nephew. He also leaves behind his dear Aunt Beth in Michigan, several cousins and the many friends he collected over the years, particularly Wayne Castonguay whose close friendship with Aaron spanned over 40 years. All will miss him very much.
SERVICES: Services were held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, Mass. Assisting the family was the Morris Funeral Home of Ipswich. To send a letter of condolence to Aaron's family please go to: MorrisFH.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.