MELVILLE, N.Y. - Abbe Sher, of Melville, New York, passed away peacefully from complications of brain cancer on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 62. Abbe was raised in Portsmouth, New Hampshire before moving to New York 35 years ago.
Abbe attended Portsmouth schools from kindergarten through high school.
Abbe was an accomplished singer and entertainer. At Portsmouth High School, she was the leading lady in performances of 'Hello Dolly' and 'Mame'. Abbe earned degrees in opera from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y., Boston University and the Boston Conservatory of Music. Among her many awards and honors were as a Houston Grand Opera Finalist and the first-place winner of the Opera Company of Boston National Auditions.
Abbe began a new chapter in life as a cantor in the Jewish faith. As a member of the clergy, Abbe led numerous Jewish Synagogue congregations on Long Island, N.Y., in songful prayer and officiated at her congregation's many life-cycle events. In recent years Abbe was the officiant at the weddings of woman for whom she was the cantor at their bat mitzvah many years before.
Abbe loved animals especially her many dogs and cats. Abbe's other passions were cooking, baking, gardening and traveling.
Abbe was predeceased by her mother Maureen Sher and father Jerry Sher. She is survived by her fiancé Art Ross of Melville, N.Y., her daughter Mia Adams and son-in-law Ken Adams of Maynard, Mass., and son Nathaniel Bear of Chicago, Illinois. She also leaves her brother, Ron Sher and sister-in-law, Laura Sher of North Hampton, N.H., as well as nieces Alana and Dana Sher.
SERVICES: A private family graveside service was held at Temple Israel Cemetery on Monday, November 16, 2020. Memorial donations may be made in Abbe's name to your local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.