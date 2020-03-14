|
|
BRENTWOOD – Adam G. Ennaciri, 14, of Brentwood died suddenly, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter. A Celebration of his life will be held on Thursday at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Brentwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to help with the funeral expenses.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020