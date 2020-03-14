Home

Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
(603) 772-0400
For more information about
Adam Ennaciri
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Adam G. Ennaciri

Adam G. Ennaciri Obituary
BRENTWOOD – Adam G. Ennaciri, 14, of Brentwood died suddenly, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter. A Celebration of his life will be held on Thursday at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Brentwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to help with the funeral expenses.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020
